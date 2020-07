TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka musician and songwriter Jayme Green is back to playing his favorite tunes since venues shut down in March.

Green brought live entertainment to the Happy Basset Barrel House located at 510 SW 49th St on Saturday.

“I started playing live shows back in 2017,” Green said. “I’ll play everything. I’ll play rock, country, classic rock. If it’s fun to play I’ll play it.”