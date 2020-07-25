Locals recognize 70th anniversary of Korean War

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Gage Park War Memorial Committee held a Korean War Memorial at Gage Park on Saturday. The memorial marks the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

Speakers at the memorial include Michelle Sweeney from the Eastern Kansas VA, County Commissioner Bill Riphan and several active duty military personnel and military veterans.

“Thank you for taking the time to come out to thank the Korean War Veterans,” Sweeney said.

“It was around 2002 when a couple veterans came to my office with an idea of creating a Korean War Memorial,” Riphan said.

At the memorial Michelle Sweeney read a letter from Senator Pat Roberts to the Korean War veterans.

The Korean War began on June 25th 1950 and ended with an armistice signed by by U.S. Army Lieutenant General William Harrison, Jr. on July 27, 1953. Official Pentagon figures have 33,651 battle deaths and 3,262 other deaths during the Korean Conflict.

The Korean War has been called “the Forgotten War” in the United States, where coverage of the 1950s conflict was censored and its memory decades later is often overshadowed by World War II and the Vietnam War.