Lowman Hill Elementary School receives grant for new uniforms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lowman Hill Elementary School received a $5,000 grant from Laird Noller Ford of Topeka on Wednesday. The grant was used to purchase uniforms for the students enrolled in USD 501’s Early College Prep Academy Program.

Mr. Anderson’s 5th grade College Prep class tried on their new uniforms and later wrote ‘thank you’ letters to Lair Noller Ford of Topeka. Lowman Hill Principal Lauren Frederick passed out the new uniforms to the students.

The Topeka Public Schools College Prep Academy offers accelerated courses in Math and English Language Arts for students who are curious about continuing their education beyond the K-12 grade levels. The goals of the College Prep Academy are to help students achieve their post-secondary goals and serve as socially responsible leaders of the future.