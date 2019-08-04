Madagascar is a Delightful Play by young Performers

Madagascar A Musical Adventure Jr. is playing in the Old Father Theater at the Topeka Civic Theatre. The play, based on the Movie of the same name is about Alex the lion the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives before an admiring public. Soon enough, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins. The play runs on weekends through Aug. 11th. See more photos here.