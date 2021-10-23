Making Strides for Breast Cancer 5K supports research, education and prevention of Breast Cancer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The “Making Strides for Breast Cancer” walk was held Saturday morning at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka.

For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has been involved in the fight against Breast Cancer and has funded breakthrough research for the support for breast cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an American Cancer Society fundraising event. All proceeds go towards funding and conducting research, information sharing, supporting patients, and teaching prevention.