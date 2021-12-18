Mannheim Steamroller at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center hosted the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show Saturday evening in Landon Arena.

This year’s show featured all the favorite original, classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

A few facts about Mannheim Steamroller:

The band’s name comes from Mannheim, Germany where Mozart lived. Mannheim Steamroller is the name for an 18th century musical technique known as the crescendo.

Mannheim Steamroller has sold over 41 million albums

Mannheim Steamroller provided the on-site technology to capture and record the launch and landing of Space Shuttles Discovery and Atlantis — characterized by NASA as the most accurate audio recording of a shuttle launch and landing ever made.

The group has traveled throughout the world for recording sessions and concerts including London, St. Petersburg, Russia, throughout Germany, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

Since 1984, Mannheim Steamroller has traveled more than 40 million miles, hung more than four million square feet of video screen and booked more than 60,000 hotel rooms in eight time zones for its annual Christmas tour.

The Recording Industry Association of America has awarded 19 gold records, eight platinum and four multi-platinum to Mannheim Steamroller.

Click here for more information on Manneheim Steamroller.






































































