Maria The Mexican talks about their Music Career and Heritage at Creative Conversations

Maria and Teresa Cuevas were the featured speakers for ArtsConnect “Creative Conversations” on Tuesday evening. The Cuevas sisters sing and perform in their own Mariachi Band, Maria The Mexican. The band is named for Maria and Teresa (Tess) Cuevas’ grandmother, Maria Teresa Alonzo Cuevas, a pioneer in Mariachi who in the 70s founded Mariachi Estrella, one of the first all-female Mariachi bands in the US. The band performed for more than 30 years when tragedy struck Mariachi Estrella in 1981 when seven members were killed in the Hyatt Skywalk collapse in Kansas City. Maria The Mexican released their first album in 2014, their second album in 2016 and will be releasing their third album in the Fall of 2019. Creative Conversations is sponsored by Sarah Carkhuff Fizel of ArtsConnect and was moderated by Jancy Pettit.















































