Mark and the Sharks return for extended Live at the Vail events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center extended its Sound Check: Live at the Vail Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

Thursday evening’s entertainment was provided by the Topeka classic rock band, Mark and the Sharks. The six-piece band consists of Mark Toelkes, Doug Renbarger, Charlie Barber, Kelly Stansbury, Nathaniel Castillo and Andrew Barber.

This is the fifth installment of the live broadcast of Live at the Vail hosted by Sean Kelly of Majic 107.7.

Sponsors for Live at the Vail include Cortez Transportation, Schendel Lawn and Landscape and McCowan Gordon Construction.

The following weeks will include the popular bands, Chance Encounter on June 18th, Time Express on June 25th and Delta Haze on July 2nd.