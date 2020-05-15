Mark & the Sharks kicks off first ever Live at the Vail! event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held its first ever Sound Check: Live at the Vail! Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

This first-ever event was broadcast live on Majic 107.7 and hosted by Sean Kelly of Majic.

Thursday evening’s entertainment was provided by the Topeka classic rock band, Mark and the Sharks. The 6-piece band consists of Mark Toelkes, Doug Renbarger, Charlie Barber, Kelly Stansbury, Nathaniel Castillo and Andrew Barber.

The following weeks will include other popular local bands such as The Paradize Band on May 21, Whitney and Josh on May 28, and Brothers Blues Band on June 4.