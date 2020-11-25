Markets reach record highs on Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday stock markets saw record highs as the economy continues to do well despite the Pandemic. The markets closed on Tuesday with record highs in all three indicators with the Dow closing at 30,089.68. The S&P 500 closed at 3,634.20. The Nasdaq Composite finished the day at 12,023.72.

KSNT News talked with Brian Casebeer with Well Fargo Advisors about the markets and the future for investments.

“It appears to be a bull market because of the potential for a split government. When looking at the economic data, the GDP has rebounded quite significantly, even despite the pandemic. We anticipate a healthy market through 2021, bonds should stay low, interest rates should stay low in 2021. I would say, continue to invest and have a good trusted advisor and stay the course.” Brian Casebeer, Wells Fargo Branch Manager, and Vice President.