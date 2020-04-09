Mater Dei Childcare Center holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mater Dei Childcare Center held its annual Easter egg hunt Thursday morning in the playgrounds at the center.

Because of the good weather, the Easter Egg Hunt is being held outside this year, according to Center Director Margaret Lahasky.

The center provides an atmosphere that enables children to achieve their potential. The center encourages creativity and imagination by embracing learning through play and developing positive academic, social, emotional skills that will last a lifetime.