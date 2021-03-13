Mater Dei Parrish holds annual Irish Fest in new community center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mater Dei Catholic Church held their annual Irish Fest on Saturday in their new Community Center at SW 10th and Clay.

“This year we decided to have a smaller event and we call it the Irish Fest Lite.” Jodi Spindler, Irish Fest Committee member.

“It’s turned out very well. We asked for orders online and you can pick them up here or we can deliver the orders.”

“We do plan on having our big event on September 18th. We call it the halfway to St. Paddy’s Day event. There will be a big parade, the Irish Festival and big celebration with live music and a full menu.”

The celebration will go on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mater Dei Church’s new Parish Hall. There will not be any live music or dancing and the menu will be smaller.

To reduce crowding, the committee is asking people who are dining in to make reservations, and those picking up to order ahead. However, not everything is changing. There will still be Irish music, Irish food and a beer garden provided by the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant.