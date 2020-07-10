Matilda the Musical to open Friday night at Topeka Civic Theatre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Matilda the Musical opens Friday night at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

“Matilda is based on the short book by Roald Dahl about a young girl who develops superhuman magical powers,” Shannon Reilly, TCT Artistic Director, said. “The show runs from July 10th through August 15th. Some of the best youth in Topeka are on this stage tonight.”

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality.

To see showtimes for Matilda click here.