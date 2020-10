TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Washburn University Leadership Institute held a Spooktober Halloween party Tuesday evening in the Petro Building on the Washburn campus. The event is held to encourage members of the Leadership Institute to interact and get to know other members in the group. Attendees enjoyed Halloween snacks, games and skits with a Halloween theme.

Event organizers, Shayden Hanes and Baylee Wolf, said "This is our second social event of the semester and since it is Halloween, we wanted to make a safe place for everybody to celebrate."