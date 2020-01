Bill Engvall had the TPAC audience in tears as he delivered his comedy monologue Saturday evening. Engvall, born in Galveston, Texas has been delivering his comedy routine since 1990. He has performed in the Blue Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Larry The Cable Guy and Ron White. He is best known for his "Here's Your Sign" comedy routine. In 1992 Engvall was named Best Male Standup at the American Comedy Awards.