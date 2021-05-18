Members of GTP learn about landscaping during Business Unwind

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Business Unwind for May was held Tuesday afternoon at Schendel Lawn and Landscape.

“We are a full-service lawn and landscape company. We have been in business since 2010 and we serve the communities in Lawrence, Manhattan and Topeka,” said Aaron Jones, Managing Partner at Schendel Lawn and Landscape. “Business during the pandemic increased. We would get a lot of phone calls from people stuck in their house and wanting a new fire pit or new landscape.”

The GTP’s monthly Business Unwind networking events are held for the Topeka business community for networking and for members to explore the Topeka business scene.

Business Unwind is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and is open to all members of the Partnership. Click here for more information on Schendel Lawn and Landscape.