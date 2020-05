TOPEKA, KAN> (KSNT) – Memorial Day is celebrated each year to remember the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. It is also a time to usher in summer and a time to reflect on our lives and the people we love.

This Memorial Day is no different, except for the COVID-19 Pandemic we are struggling with. Popular activities this Memorial Day include water activities, cookouts, camping, fishing and visiting lost loved ones at the Cemetery.