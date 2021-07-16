Meriden takes a step back in time with Threshing Show

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The small town of Meriden in Jefferson County is taking a step back in time this weekend for their annual Threshing Show.

The annual event features an antique tractor show, early period buildings, such as a Blacksmith Shop, a sawmill, an 1854 log cabin, rare gasoline engines, a garden tractor pulling contest and a threshing show. The event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Threshing demonstrations are held Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m and 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Other activities include lunch with a chuck wagon, a parade, a Stover and Hercules engines, Minneapolis Moline tractors, along with crawlers and industrial equipment, a garden tractor pull, an antique tractor pull and live music.

Admission is six dollars for all three days. Kids under 12 are free with a paid admission.

More information can be found at www.meridenthreshers.org