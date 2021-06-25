Midland Care celebrates lost loved ones with memory walk

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Despite a steady rain, Midland Care held their annual Celebration Walk Friday evening.

“This is our 25th annual celebration walk. It helps us accomplish a couple things. First, to celebrate and honor those that have died and secondly to raise money for our mission.” Shawn Sullivan, CEO of Midland Care.

The Midland Care Celebration Walk is held each year to honor loved ones who have passed away. The Celebration Walk includes children’s activities, live music and a release of butterflies in memory of loved ones.

Midland Care is located at 200 SW Frazier Circle in Topeka.