Midland Care Connection continues to serve their clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Karren Weichert, CEO of Midland Care says they had an emergency plan in place for years but thought they would not have to use it, until the coronavirus pandemic came to Kansas.

Throughout COVID-19, Midland Care Hospice House is still operating and meeting the needs of their clients, while taking every precaution with staff and clients. Midland Care serves 1,450 clients, mostly in the clients’ homes.

Midland Care continues to deliver Meals on Wheels on 58 different routes. Most routes are still managed by volunteers but some meals are being delivered by Midland Care staff.

Midland Care is appreciative of the support from the community during this time. To volunteer or to donate to Midland Care, or if you need assistance go to https://www.midlandcareconnection.org/ or call 785-232-2044