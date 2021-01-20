Midland Care hires Shawn Sullivan as new President and CEO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Midland Care of Topeka has hired Shawn Sullivan to replace Karen Weichert as President and CEO of the long term care organization.

“I’ve spent several years working in long term care facilities in administrative roles and about ten years ago I was appointed to the Secretary of Aging and Disabilities Services,” said Shawn Sullivan, Midland Care President and CEO.

Sullivan said the transition has gone well. He said he spent a couple of months working with Weichert getting to know the staff, as well as the programs.

“We want to continue to provide quality services to our clients,” Sullivan said. “We need to staff up, we have a lot of openings we need to fill and we are looking to grow into new markets, including the Kansas City area.”

Sullivan said they’re in the process of going through a $4.5 million renovation to their Hospice House.

“We are looking at ways we can raise those funds and will be making those announcements later this year,” he said. “We have several events coming up that we need to look at to see if we can have those events in person.”

Sullivan was instrumental in helping Midland Care start their PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care) for the Elderly Program while he was serving as KDADS secretary. Sullivan worked with former CEO Karren Weichert and Midland’s team to develop the PACE service, which helps people at risk of needing nursing-home care stay in their own homes and communities.