Midland Care recognizes employees with Appreciation Dinner

Midland Care held an Employee Appreciation Dinner Thursday evening at The Foundry Event Center to celebrate the accomplishments of their employees for 2018. Karen Weichert, Midland Care President and CEO welcomed the employees to the dinner and recognized three employees for their work and accomplishments throughout the past year. Priscilla McCabe was honored with Rookie of the year, Nicole Stanley was given the Spirit Award and Kay Gillete won the Customer Service Award. Midland Care provides social, physical and spiritual needs for the aging population. They also provide Home Health Care, Palliative Care and Hospice. See more photos here.







































