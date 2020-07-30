Midland Care’s Findables closing its doors for good

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Midland Care’s upscale thrift store, Findables is closing its doors for good because of COVID-19.

Nancy Buckingham Harms, store manager, said, “We have for 16 years been an upscale resale shop. All the merchandise we sell has been donated by the public. The money we made from this store has been used for charity care at Midland Hospice Care.”

“We feel that keeping our staff and volunteers safe is the most important thing we can do”

Midland Care moved into their current location in August 2004. Since then, it has sold clothing, accessories and household items that have been donated by the public.

Findables, located at 1112 SW 6th Ave., will officially close after everything in the store is sold. The store’s Farewell Sale begins Saturday with shopping hours Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.