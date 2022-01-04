Mike Padilla sworn in as new Topeka Mayor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Padilla was sworn in as Topeka’s newest Mayor Tuesday evening at the weekly City Council Meeting. Mayor Padilla served as the District 5 Council member since 2018, served as interim mayor during the second half of 2021 and was elected Mayor during the 2021 elections.

Mayor Padilla retired from the Topeka Police Department in 2011 after 34 years and took a position with the State of Kansas as the new Chief of Enforcement for the Department of Revenue Alcoholic Beverage Control by Secretary Joan Wagnon during the Sebelius administration.

While at the ABC he initiated changes to the operations of ABC Agents across the state. During this time he was asked to serve on the Kansas Supreme Court Blue Ribbon Committee. The committee worked with judges from across the state to improve access to justice and to connect to communities beyond Topeka. He also served on the Governor’s Committee to study Racial Profiling.

Other City Council members sworn in, Tuesday evening include:

Karen Hiller, District 1

Christina Valdivia-Alcala, District 2

Sylvia Ortiz, District 3

Tony Emerson, District 4

Brett Kell, District 5

Hannah Naeger, District 6

Neil Dobler, District 7

Spencer Duncan, District 8

Michael Lesser, District 9