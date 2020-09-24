Mike Zito returns to Topeka for Blues Concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society brought Mike Zito originally from St. Louis, Mo. to Topeka for a Blues concert at the Gage Park Amphitheatre Wednesday night.

“I started playing guitar when I was eight. I didn’t really know what I was doing. After high school I worked in a music store for 10 years and there I met Chuck Berry and a lot of great local Blues artists and that was my education,” Zito said.

The St. Louis native is one of the most admired Blues artists in the contemporary arena today. He currently has 16 albums out and another one due in November. Zito’s new album titled “Rock N Roll” is a tribute to Chuck Berry.