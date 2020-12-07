Mild weather speeds construction of Walmart Distribution Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Walmart distribution center will be its largest in the state, with more than 1.8 million square feet with a 35’ clear stacking height. Walmart has three other distribution center locations in Kansas including, Ottawa, Edgerton and Kansas City. The new facility will occupy part of the remaining 236 acres in the Kanza Fire Commerce Park near the southside of the city.

The retail giant invested $200 million and will create 300 full-time jobs over the next five years with competitive salaries. The new center is expected to have an economic impact of $635 million over the next 10 years.

The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved cash incentives totaling up to $1.87 million for the project. JEDO’s goal is to promote economic development initiatives in Shawnee County and manage economic development revenue received through the countywide half-cent sales tax county residents voted to extend in 2014.

Topeka’s centralized location in the U.S. played a key role in it being picked, according to Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain.

Walmart broke ground on the distribution Center in early June. A timeline has not been set as to when Walmart would begin hiring employees and open the facility.