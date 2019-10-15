Captain Cope is guest speaker at Military Relations Council Quarterly Meeting

The Military Relations Council held their quarterly meeting on Tuesday at the Greater Topeka Partnership offices. Curtis Sneden, Vice President of Government Relations with the GTP was moderator for the lunch time meeting. Guest speaker was Captain Jody Cope, Kansas Air National Guard State Equal Employment Manager. Captain Cope discussed the requirements of enlisting in the military and the skills, credentials, experiences and professional values current and veteran servicemen and women bring to the civilian workplace. The Military Relations Council’s mission is to raise awareness, support and appreciation between the military and civilian business communities in the greater Shawnee County community.



































