Military Relations Council supports the military in our community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Military Relations Council of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce held their quarterly meeting Thursday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southwest Topeka.

“It’s extremely important this time of year that we focus on our veterans and show them the appreciation that they so richly deserve. They have made amazing sacrifices and we need to thank them for that,” said Ron Brown, retired from the Marine Corp. and member of Military Relations Council committee.

“The point behind the Military Relations Council is to raise the mutual awareness between our civilian sector and our military sector,” said Curtis Sneden, Topeka Chamber President. “The military installations are a very important part of our economy. The Chamber is doing their part to try to make sure those parts of our community understand each other and appreciate each other.”

The Military Relations Council mission is to raise the level of interaction, mutual awareness, support and appreciation between the military and civilian business communities in the greater Shawnee County community.

“The relationship between these two vitally important sectors of the community is strengthened through quarterly luncheons, community engagement activities and a diverse advisory board incorporating business, military, civilians and other interested parties.”

The Military Advisory Council is made up of individuals from Topeka and Shawnee County businesses and military installations along with retirees and interested community members. The Advisory Board meets monthly.