The Minority Business Leaders of Topeka held a Holiday Mix & Mingle Thursday evening at the KTWU Studios.

Pastor Delmar White was Moderator for the evening. Glenda Washington, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development at Go Topeka, and Veronica Padilla organized the event.

Kansas Secretary of Administration DeAngela Burns-Wallace was guest of honor.

Entertainment was provided by TopCity Costumes and N-TOO Deep by Joe Wakefield Jazz.