Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade is back this year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade drew a large crowd Saturday evening due to milder temperatures. The parade is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and co-sponsored by Frito-Lay of Topeka.

The 2021 parade is back this year after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The parade floats took the traditional route on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka covered in holiday lights, garland and tinsel. The public was invited to line the streets along the parade route with their friends and family to view the floats as they cruise by.

Grand Marshal for the 2021 Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade is Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of 501 Schools.