Mixed Martial Arts is about more than just fighting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Gladiator Fighting Association held a Mixed Martial Arts competition Saturday evening at the Sports Zone in Topeka.

“I’ve been doing this for about 11 years,” MMA fighter Kevin “Kangaroo” Brown said. “I’ve fought in Miami, Indiana Missouri and Kansas. I’ve been professional since 2015.”

The Gladiator Fighting Association of Topeka teaches students the art of self-defense and the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Owner Scott Heston, a former Marine, began martial arts training at age five. He opened Heston’s Gladiator Academy in 2002. The academy offers mixed martial arts training to those of all skill levels who want to compete, work out or learn self-defense skills.

The Gladiator Fighting Association of Topeka is located at 4545 NW Topeka Blvd.