Mobile museum depicts Black history

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum is hosting a mobile museum for Black History Month.

“This is the Black History 101 Museum. It is a collection of over 10,000 artifacts that date from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to hip-hop culture”, said Dr. Khalid el-Hakim. “The museum is about raising awareness about a history in America that hasn’t been given equal space in our American history and textbooks.”

Dr. Khalid el-Hakim is the founder and curator of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum. He has been called the “Schomburg of the Hip-Hop generation” because of his passionate commitment to carry on the rich tradition of the Black Museum Movement.

He has received national and international attention for his innovative work of exhibiting Black history outside of traditional museum spaces. Most recently Dr. el-Hakim was given the distinct honor of being named among the Change Makers for NBC Universal’s Erase the Hate campaign and was one of the 100 Men of Distinction for Black Enterprise magazine.

The mobile museum is currently at the Mulvane Art Museum on the Washburn University campus and will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.