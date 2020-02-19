Moms Demand Action Rally calls for more Gun Control

Mom’s Demand Action of Northeast Kansas held a rally Wednesday morning at the Jayhawk Theater. Mom’s Demand Action is currently lobbying the State Legislature for stricter gun control in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly was keynote speaker at the rally. After the rally the group marched to the State House to meet with State Representatives and Senators. Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of citizens looking for more public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. Their goal is to pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of families.