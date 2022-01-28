TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Monster Buck Classic returned to the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend after taking a year off.

This year the Classic will feature Don Brewer from the History Channel’s Swamp People. Brewer came onto the show in season 11 and is thought of as one of the most fearless men in the area. Now known as Don “Katt Daddy” Brewer, he became Jacob Landry’s new deckhand in 2011.

The Monster Buck Classic features everything the hunting enthusiasts needs to fulfil their hunting goals.

This year the Classic will have:

Information Seminars

Blood Tracking Dogs demonstrations

Trail Cam displays

Fetch N Fish dog shows

Axe Throwing

Cornhole tournament

Monster Buck dispays and contest

The Monster Buck Classic will be open on: