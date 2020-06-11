Morris Art Gallery features NOTO Together exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This June, the Morris Art Gallery exhibition will feature items from different NOTO businesses.

The gallery is located in the NOTO Arts Center and will show items through June 27. NOTO Arts District Program and Communications Director Staci Ogle said they have “an eclectic selection of fine arts and artifacts” to show to the public.

“We have glass from The Glass Station, we also have Stutzmans Leather and Four Girls Garage,” Ogle said. “This month you get a little bit of everything.”

People can visit the gallery during the NOTO Art Center’s business hours: