Morris Art Gallery’s newest exhibit: See Topeka Parks and Green Spaces

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new art exhibit at the Morris Art Gallery, See Topeka Parks and Green Spaces, located in the NOTO Arts Center, opens this Friday, November 5th.

Throughout Topeka and Shawnee County, there are 109 public parks with playgrounds, tulips, ponds, creeks, skate parks, and more.

“The exhibit tonight is an idea I came up with for Topeka Magazine. The See Topeka Exhibit is about parks and Green Spaces in Shawnee County. We made a list of parks we thought people would be interested in and we asked local artists to choose from that list a park they would like to illustrate for us.” Mary Gage, exhibit organizer.

Topeka Magazine commissioned 13 artists to paint a park or green space, located in Shawnee County. The artists were asked to create an image of a park that was an expression of their personality.

Mary Gage, Lawrence, was the founding artist for the project and one of the 13 artists commissioned to select and paint a park in Topeka.

Below is a list of the artists selected for the project and the park they chose:

Barbara Waterman-Peters – Kaw River State Park

Mary Rembolt Gage – Skyline Park

Pat Abellon – Lake Shawnee

Jordon Brooks – Garfield Park

Cally Krallman – Ted Ensley Gardens

Gweneth McClain -Ward-Meade Park

Becky Drager – Shunga Trail

Brad LeDuc – Animaland at Gage Park

Hi Stockwell – Dornwood Park

Ye Wang – Iiff Commons

Doug Frye – MacLennan Park

Alex Olson – Gage Park Mini Train

Mike Henry – Reinisch Rose garden

The Exhibition will remain on display through November 27th.