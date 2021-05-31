Mount Hope Cemetery honors those who have given their lives in service to our country

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 S.W. 17th St. held a Memorial Service on Monday to honor those who have given their lives in service to our country.

“For many of our f3ellow citizens, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer. It’s when the pool opens, time for backyard barbeques, time to go fishing. These are great things, but lets not forget the real reason behind Memorial Day, that’s why you are all here.” Colonel Matthew Oleen, Chief of Staff of the Kansas Army National Guard

Ren Newcomer, Mount Hope Cemetery gave the welcome, Capital City Chorus sang the Armed Forces Medley, Lt. Col. Stan Sutton, (Ret.) presented the wreath, Jay Stevenson played “TAPS” and Colonel Matthew Oleen, Chief of Staff of the Kansas Army National Guard was guest speaker.

There was an amassing of the colors with the following Honor Guards present include,