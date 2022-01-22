“MOVE” Boot Camp teaches fitness and interval training to those looking for a healthy lifestyle

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mobility Opportunities in Various Environments (MOVE) Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp is a weekly, free high-intensity interval training camp that caters to all fitness levels and is designed to improve one’s healthy lifestyle.

“MOVE Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp by Omni Circel is a transparent fitness program every Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Our goal is to inform, transform and support members of our community to become the best versions of themselves with fitness.” Macalya Pittman, MOVE Fitness coach.

The fitness classes are taught by Macayla Pittman, Sarah Hopkins, Danielle Martin and Avery Parker.

Their mission is to inform, transform and support members by being an example of living a healthy lifestyle while providing an energetic, consistent and transparent environment.

They meet every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Central Park Community Center and other locations about Topeka.

Click here for more information on MOVE Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp.