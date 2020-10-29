Mr. Marmalade, a dark comedy about a 4-year-old and how she views adult life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Theater Department’s newest production: “Mr. Marmalade,” a dark comedy play written by Noah Haidle.

The play follows Lucy, a four-year-old girl in New Jersey and her views on adult life. It first premiered in California in April, 2004.

The play begins with Lucy sitting by herself in the living room, playing with her dolls. Mr. Marmalade appears and the two begin to play tea. Mr. Marmalade asks Lucy if she’s angry with him before Sookie, Lucy’s mother, interrupts the tea party and asks Lucy which dress she should wear.

Mr. Marmalade, who Sookie cannot see, suggests the red one. Mr. M tells Lucy he will take her to Cabo San Lucas but her happiness is put at an end when Mr. Marmalade is sent back to the office, leaving Lucy alone again.

The play will run in the Andrew J. and Georgia Neece Gray Theater at Washburn on Oct. 28th, 29th & 30th at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31st at 2:00 p.m.