Mrs. Claus takes time to read to the children at the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is hosting Cookies with Mrs. Claus through the month of December.

Children can sip on hot cocoa and enjoy cookies while listening to storytime with Mrs. Claus in Camp Cowabunga.

After storytime the kids enjoyed making a keepsake ornament and writing letters to Santa where they will drop them off in the mailbox by the holiday village. Afterwards the kids had an opportunity to meet the Pronghorns.

These spots are limited to only ten kids per event. Click here for more information on Cookies with Mrs. Claus.