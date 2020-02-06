Mulvane Art Museum celebrates Black History Month with art exhibit

Jay Shideler 3rd grade students enjoyed a day at TPAC, learning about dance, makeup, acting, costumes and theater production on Monday during the Sheffel Theater Clinic. TPAC's Sheffel Theater Clinic provides education on theater production to area schools' arts education curriculum. The clinic serves nearly 2,300 third grade students annually and is held in January through March each year. The program began in 1995 with about 300 students, and was made possible through a bequest by Irving and Beth Sheffel in memory of their daughter Anita. The clinic includes third grade students from all schools in Shawnee Country. For information on the Sheffel Theater Clinics go to https://www.topekaperformingarts.org/p/youth-education/sheffel-theater-clinic