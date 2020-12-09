Mulvane Art Museum celebrating artist Rita Blitt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In 2015, the Mulvane Art Museum received a significant donation of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and archival material representing the lifework of Kansas artist, Rita Blitt.

In November 2017, the Rita Blitt Gallery opened to the public and the Mulvane Art Museum now dedicates an ongoing series of exhibitions and programs that celebrate Blitt’s remarkable artistic output.

“We recently published a book called Rita Blitt, Around and Round. We wanted to showcase some of her work in that book,” said Connie Gibbons, director of the Mulvane Art Museum. “She has traveled to so many places and explored so many things, yet she always comes back around to similar phrases and languages that she has developed over 70 years.”

Blitt is known for her abstract organic lines and shapes inspired by nature, music and dance. Blitt has used her drawings as inspiration for sculptures, the tallest being “One” standing at 60 feet in Overland Park. She has been involved in the making of several films about her art practice and artistic collaborations.

Blitt’s paintings and sculptures have been featured in over 70 solo exhibitions in the United States, Israel and Singapore. A five-foot Blitt sculpture, “Sensuously Stacked Steel,” placed fifth in the 2005 Florence Biennale.

Rita Blitt was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 7, 1931. She was married for 66 years to Irwin Blitt. She received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts in 1952 from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. After her degree, Blitt continued her art studies at the Kansas City Art Institute with painter Wilbur Niewald. In 2010, Blitt received the UMKC Spotlight Alumnus Award.

The Mulvane Art Museum and the Rita Blitt Art Gallery are open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call (785) 760-1124 or visit the website at www.mulvaneartmuseum.org.