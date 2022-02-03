TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum features three new exhibits for 2022. The new exhibits feature,

American Farmer

Whose America

Truth

American Farmer is from a collection of more than 200 portraits by award-winning American photographer Paul Mobley, showing the geographic and cultural diversity of the American Farmer. Several photos are accompanied by anecdotes and memories in the farmers’ own words that are both a testament to their enduring hospitality and a moving glimpse into the hardships and joys of a quickly disappearing way of life.

































Whose America is curated by Dr. Madeline Eschenburg’s 20th Century Art class, this exhibition explores how visual art has promoted, questioned, or flatly denied claims that systems of power based on capitalist democracy work for the benefit of all Americans. The United States became a global superpower around the turn of the 20th century. From that point forward, it has upheld the ideologies of capitalism and democracy as vital components for ensuring the success of the “American dream.”















Truth most commonly refers to the property of being in accord with fact or reality. The social roles we inhabit and our personal identities and experiences inform what we accept as “true.” Curated from the Mulvane Art Museum’s permanent collection, this exhibition will explore the various meanings and definitions of “truth.” How do power and privilege shape who gets to make truth claims?

































The Mulvane Art Museum is located on the Washburn University Campus.

Museum Hours are,