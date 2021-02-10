Mulvane Art Museum features several new exhibits for 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum features several new exhibits for the first half of 2021.

Renovatio: Artists & Antiquity

Renovatio: Artists & Antiquity Features a selection of works from the early modern era to the present day. This exhibition demonstrates the various ways artists engaged with antique art and architecture. These objects of material culture demonstrate the continued legacy and influence of ancient Greek and Roman art within artistic production. This exhibit will remain in the museum until May 14th, 2021.

Two Ponders Revisited

Two Ponders is a collaborative installation by local author Dennis Etzel Jr. and Topeka artist Barbara Waterman-Peters. The exhibition includes original drawings, paintings, and corresponding poems relating to elegiacal vistas and tangible places of the past, present, and future. This exhibit will remain in the museum until May 7th, 2021.

Sustainability

Sustainability emphasizes that what the future holds depends on our actions—or inaction—in the present. As concern for our global environment becomes more mainstream, “sustainability” risks becoming a mere buzzword. Oriented around three organizing themes, Sustainability | Social, Environmental, Economic, the exhibition features artworks that relate to the WUmester topic of sustainability. This exhibit will remain in the museum until July 31st, 2021.

Endangered Art

Established in 2017, the Endangered Art project identifies paintings in the Mulvane Art Museum’s permanent collection that require conservation, cleaning, frame restoration, and technical study. Since the project’s inception, fifteen oil paintings have been treated for their specific conservation needs. This exhibit will remain in the museum until May 7th, 2021.

The museum hours are: