TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum is now open to the public and operating under restricted hours.









The Exhibitions currently showing at the museum include,

I Dream A World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America

I Dream a World includes a collection of 75 photographs by Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Brian Lanker accompanied by compelling interviews conducted by Lanker when the photos were taken. The project is a profound look at some of the most historically and socially influential women of the 20th century. Image: Rosa Parks, photograph, 1987.































Contours of the Mind

An exhibition of self-portraits by artist, Robert Ault. The drawings, from the Mulvane’s collection, illustrate Ault’s self-published book, Drawing on the Contours of the Mind.











Recent Acquisitions in Printmaking

Recent Acquisitions in Printmaking features 18 prints donated to the Mulvane Art Museum by Lawrence art collectors Matthew and Judy Veatch.









Hostile Terrain 94

An exhibition of more than 4000 toe tags representing the migrants who have died attempting to cross the Sonoran Desert of Arizona between the mid-1990s and 2020.





The Museum, located on the Washburn University Campus is open on:

Tuesday: 12 noon – 7 pm

Wednesday: 12 noon – 5pm

Thursday: 12 noon – 5pm

Friday: 12 noon- 5 pm

Saturday, Sunday and Monday: closed