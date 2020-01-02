Mulvane Art Museum’s latest Exhibit

The Mulvane Art Museum’s latest Art Exhibit, GRADIENT / 4 PHOTOGRAPHERS is an exhibition of works by Greg Booker, Michael Dickey, Steven Spencer, and Gwen Walstrand. The exhibit explores the cultural and social landscape in photographs. The four photographers are from Springfield, Mo. Gwen Walstrand is a professor at Missouri State University. Steven Spencer has been a professional photographer for 10 years and has photographed stories about ballet making a comeback in Cambodia. Greg Booker’s works are colorful photographs of objects, landscapes and people and Mike Dickey’s photos include images of the Berlin Wall, landscapes and people. The Exhibit will be on display until January 25th. The Mulvane Art Museum, 1700 SW Jewell Ave., is open Tuesday 10-7, Wednesday – Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 1-4. Closed Sunday and Monday.