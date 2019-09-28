Mulvane Art Museum turns 95

Washburn University held a Birthday party for the Mulvane Art Museum on Friday in the Rita Blitt Art Gallery. The Mulvane Art Museum turned 95 this month. Joab R. Mulvane came to Kansas in 1876 and distinguished himself as one of the most successful Kansan’s of his generation. He was president of at least nine railroads and presided over the Chicago, Kansas and Western Railway Company, as its President. In 1922, Mulvane pledged a gift to build the Mulvane Art Museum and the building opened to the public in 1924.