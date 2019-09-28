Mulvane Art Museum turns 95

One Man 2 Guvnors is Washburn Rural's new Fall play that opens on Thursday October 3rd, 7:00 pm at the high school. One Man 2 Guvnors takes place in Brighton, England and is a comedy of errors written by Richard Bean. Francis Henshall, an out of work skiffle player becomes separately employed by two men – Roscoe Crabbe, a gangster and Stanley Stubbers, an upper class twit. Francis tries to keep the two from meeting. Complicating things even more, Roscoe is really Rachel Crabbe in disguise, her twin brother Roscoe having been killed by her boyfriend, who is none other than Stanley. The play will be showing at the high school on Oct. 3rd, 4th and 5th at 7:00 pm.