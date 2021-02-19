NAMI Kansas holds Not so Silent art Auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The National Alliance for Mental Illness, NAMI Kansas, is holding their “Not so Silent Art Auction” this weekend.

We provide support, education and advocacy for people with mental illness. Art is a means of recovery for a lot of people. Art speaks when words can’t express. Stacey Lyddon, Events and Communications coordinator for NAMI Kansas

The artwork for the auction is currently on display at KB Design Solutions. This year’s featured artist is Mike Sondgeroth.

Bidding is in person, you can come in to KB Design Solutions anytime during business hours on Friday and Saturday.” The Final bids will be between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m Saturday and winning bids will be announced at 4:00 p.m.

The auction will also be on Facebook live but all bids must be in person. ”

“We support NAMNI Kansas by providing a place for their auction and we are very happy to provide the space for them,” Randy Harries, KB Design Solutions, said.

KB Design Solutions is located at 4028 SW Huntoon, right next to Skinny’s, in Topeka’s Gage Center.

NAMI Kansas is the state-wide organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; a self-help, membership association that provides leadership and works in partnership with local affiliates to provide support, education and advocacy for individuals living with mental illness.