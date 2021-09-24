Nancy Perry Day of Caring brings out volunteers to string lights at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 40 volunteers from Evergy and Hills Pet Nutrition helped to string lights at the black bear woods exhibit on Friday morning at the Topeka Zoo. The volunteer work was part of the Nancy Perry Day of Caring.

“Today is Nancy Perry Day of Caring with the United Way and we have folks here from Evergy and Hills and we are preparing for Zoo Lights.” Fawn Moser, Topeka Zoo Operations Manager.

Nancy Perry Day of Caring is a day of service for the community to come together to share their time and talents. Projects range from building sheds to packaging food, landscaping, painting, and clearing fields and trails. Other volunteer projects include building or repairing wheelchair ramps and assembling various types of kits for clients of non-profit organizations. Some of the largest projects are being staffed by teams of employees from a single company as the day also serves as a team-building exercise.

Nancy Perry led the United Way of Greater Topeka for 24 years. This day was named in her honor in 2007 as she announced her retirement.