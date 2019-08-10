National Night Out holds Kick Off Party at HyVee

Safe Streets of Shawnee County held a NNO Kickoff party Friday in the HyVee parking lot. National Night Out will be held on Saturday, August 10th. National Night Out is an annual event coordinated by Safe Streets in Shawnee County. The event is held each year to help strengthen neighborhood spirit and police partnerships. More than 80 neighborhoods in Shawnee County will have events on Saturday. that help neighbors get to know each other and meet their neighbors. Safe Streets is a program of Prevention and Recovery Services dedicated to build a safer, healthier community through crime and substance abuse prevention. For more information on National Night Out or to see if your neighborhood is having a meet & greet go here.



















































